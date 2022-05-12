UrduPoint.com

Pak Furniture Exports Witnesses 111.59 Percent Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 03:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Furniture exports from the country during first 9 months of current financial year registered astronomical increase of 111.59 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

The volume of furniture exports has touched the figure of Rs 7,141 millions as compared to Rs 3,375 millions in the same period during last corresponding year, said Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

Talking to a delegation of furniture exporters led by Naveed Mohyuddin of GM Interiors, called on him, Kashif said that furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports.

However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added.

He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years.

He hoped the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come.

He said the business community had pinned high hopes on government for firm commitment to providing all facilities to businessmen to enhance the volume of exports.

