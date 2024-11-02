Open Menu

Pak- Germany To Start 2nd Phase Of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Federal Republic of Germany will provide *Euro 20 Million* for the second phase of Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project (BTASP) to Pakistan.

In this regard, an agreement was signed after the approval of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema. Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz, and Ms. Esther Gravenkotter, Director of the German Development Bank KfW signed this agreement on the behalf of respective governments,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The project is an important part of the German-Pakistan Climate and Energy Initiative launched at COP26.

The German Government through the Pak-German Climate and Energy Partnership (PGCEP) is actively supporting Pakistan’s climate risk mitigation efforts. With the signing of this agreement, German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) funding through KfW for this program has reached *Euro 33.5 million*.

The first phase of BTASP *(EUR 13.

5 million)* is already under implementation in partnership with the KP Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife Department (CCFEWD).

BTASP will support the protection and sustainable management of forests in KP. The project will focus on new plantation of *10,000 hectors*, provide capacity building of Forest Departments including developing a Management Information System. BTASP will also engage and mobilise communities as key stakeholders in the preservation of forests. The project will support nature-based livelihoods generation geared to alleviate poverty.

Moreover, it will promote women’s economic empowerment and participation in decision making processes. KfW has an active portfolio supporting the Government of Pakistan with a focus on renewable energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Niaz said that the project is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan's climate change mitigation efforts, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development goals.

More Stories From Business