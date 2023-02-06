UrduPoint.com

Pak-Germany Trade Witnesses Over 70% Surplus In 1st Half

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Pak-Germany trade witnesses over 70% surplus in 1st half

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Germany witnessed a surplus of 70.41 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $404.357 million against $237.281 million last year, showing 70.41 percent growth.

The overall exports to Germany were recorded at US $881.045 million during July-December (2022-23) against exports of US $864.241 million during July-December (2021-22), showing growth of 1.94 percent, SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Germany however decreased 21.87 percent from $172.980 million in December 2021, against the exports of $135.137 million in December 2022.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Germany dipped by 03 percent during December 2022 as compared to the exports of $139.461 million in November 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 6.76 percent in the first six months, from US $15.242 billion to US $14.211 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Germany into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $476.688 million against US $626.960 million last year, showing a decline of 23.96 percent in July- December (2022-23).

On a year-on-year basis, the import for Germany also witness a decrease of 34.34 percent from US $116.841 million in December 2021, against the imports of US $76.710 million in December 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Germany into the country however increased by 4.63 percent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of US $73.310 million during November 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 18.24 percent, from US $36.094 billion to US $29.509 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Germany November December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

17 minutes ago
 Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL’s impact on their careers

37 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

1 hour ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

2 hours ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.