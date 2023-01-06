UrduPoint.com

Pak Horticulture Expos Increased Export Earnings By 20m Dollars

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Pak Horticulture Expos increased export earnings by 20m dollars

The agriculture department Punjab has so far organized eight (8) 'Pakistan Horti Expos' that attracted over 150 foreign delegates from 20 countries and the effort overall has increased the country's export earnings by 20 million dollars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture department Punjab has so far organized eight (8) 'Pakistan Horti Expos' that attracted over 150 foreign delegates from 20 countries and the effort overall has increased the country's export earnings by 20 million Dollars.

Another two-day Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 is going to be organized at the Expo Centre in Johar town Lahore where over 100 stalls would decorate the space showcasing Pakistan's best quality fruit, vegetables and their value-added products. Delegates including experts, exporters, and other stakeholders from Malaysia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia would grace the occasion with their attendance on Jan 28-29, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The Expo was fast emerging as a platform to introduce Pakistan products to the rest of the world and would contribute to a sizable increase in Pakistani agriculture-related export earnings in the days to come, said the spokesman.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Punjab Sri Lanka Turkey Agriculture Dubai Qatar Uzbekistan Indonesia Bahrain Belarus Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Malaysia National University From Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of fo ..

UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of former Jordanian Prime Minister

14 minutes ago
 International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

29 minutes ago
 Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February ..

Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February 4 coinciding with World Cance ..

44 minutes ago
 24 cases registered against shopkeepers for LPG re ..

24 cases registered against shopkeepers for LPG refilling

1 minute ago
 Pak-UK relations based on shared culture of democr ..

Pak-UK relations based on shared culture of democracy: NA Speaker

1 minute ago
 Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire ..

Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire order

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.