Open Menu

Pak-Hungary Business Forum To Be Catalyst For Bilateral Economic Ties: Commerce Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Pak-Hungary Business Forum to be catalyst for bilateral economic ties: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said that the Pakistan and Hungary Business Forum proved to be a catalyst for increasing Pakistan and Hungary's bilateral economic and trade ties.

There are numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan, and today, a delegation of 17 prominent Hungarian business leaders led by Hungary's Foreign and Trade Minister, Peter Szijjarto is participating in this forum.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan said this while addressing the Pakistan and Hungary Business Forum organized by the Ministry of Commerce here in a local hotel.

The Minister said that both countries agreed to increase bilateral economic trade relations and Pakistan has improved the business environment through trade and policy reforms.

He said that the National Trade Facilitation Portal will facilitate imports and exports, and the Strategic Trade Policy Framework will promote exports of specific regions.

The Commerce Minister said that the e-commerce and trans-shipment policy will strengthen the digital economy, and the Pakistan Single Window and TIR Agreement will also promote regional connectivity

He hoped for a long-term economic partnership between Pakistan and Hungary and said that Hungarian experts are interested in Information Technology (IT) , Agri-Tech, Water Management and Health-Tech.

The Minister stated that Pakistani companies are also actively participating in the forum, as well as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s (TDAP’s) Health Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS), to be held in Lahore from April 17(Thursday), where Hungarian companies will participate in FoodAg and Texpo.

He said that the Business to Business sessions to be held today will open new avenues of bilateral trade cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary and institutional ties between Pakistan and Hungary will be strengthened.

Jam Kamal said that “We will fully support the implementation of agreements reached in the forum for strengthening the bilateral economic and trade ties.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

1 hour ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

4 hours ago
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..

10 hours ago
 Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white ..

Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
 President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

11 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans b ..

HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business