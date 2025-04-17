Pak-Hungary Business Forum to be catalyst for bilateral economic ties: Commerce Minister

- Home
April 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said that the Pakistan and Hungary Business Forum proved to be a catalyst for increasing Pakistan and Hungary's bilateral economic and trade ties.
There are numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan, and today, a delegation of 17 prominent Hungarian business leaders led by Hungary's Foreign and Trade Minister, Peter Szijjarto is participating in this forum.
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan said this while addressing the Pakistan and Hungary Business Forum organized by the Ministry of Commerce here in a local hotel.
The Minister said that both countries agreed to increase bilateral economic trade relations and Pakistan has improved the business environment through trade and policy reforms.
He said that the National Trade Facilitation Portal will facilitate imports and exports, and the Strategic Trade Policy Framework will promote exports of specific regions.
The Commerce Minister said that the e-commerce and trans-shipment policy will strengthen the digital economy, and the Pakistan Single Window and TIR Agreement will also promote regional connectivity
He hoped for a long-term economic partnership between Pakistan and Hungary and said that Hungarian experts are interested in Information Technology (IT) , Agri-Tech, Water Management and Health-Tech.
The Minister stated that Pakistani companies are also actively participating in the forum, as well as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s (TDAP’s) Health Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS), to be held in Lahore from April 17(Thursday), where Hungarian companies will participate in FoodAg and Texpo.
He said that the Business to Business sessions to be held today will open new avenues of bilateral trade cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary and institutional ties between Pakistan and Hungary will be strengthened.
Jam Kamal said that “We will fully support the implementation of agreements reached in the forum for strengthening the bilateral economic and trade ties.”
