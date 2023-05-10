UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project To Meet Growing Energy Demands: Tasneem Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday said the completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project is the only solution of the energy crisis as it would help Pakistan meet its growing energy demands and reduce its dependence on imported oil

He expressed these views addressing a meeting of industrialists at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release issued here.

He said in order to increase agricultural output, create new jobs, and boost economic growth, a proposal is under discussion to give industrial status to the agriculture sector, which would help modernize and mechanize the sector, making it more efficient and productive.

Earlier, the industrialists informed the minister about the issues the industries established in the capital city are facing.

They informed the minister that about 2000 industries including pharmaceutical, engineering, information technology are operating in the capital city.

They said a tangible work should be started on Islamabad industrial park. They sought representation in the different attached departments of the ministry of Industry and Production including Utility Stores Corporation (USC ) to extend help to run the USC on modern lines.

They also demanded to give information technology (IT) sector an industrial status as the move would provide IT sector with a range of benefits, including access to government incentives and support, access to finance at lower rates, and a more conducive regulatory environment. And in return, the IT sector will grow further and contribute more to Pakistan's economy.

The minister assured the industrialists to resolve their issues at priority and an industrial park will be established in Islamabad on the pattern of Korangi industrial Park.

