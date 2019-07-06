Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee is successfully concluded at Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan and Iran on Friday concluded of 8th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JCT ) to ink the areas of mutual understanding in the wake of 8th JTC for increasing the bilateral trade and economic ties.

An Iranian delegation led by Minister for Industries, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, called on Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries amd Production, and Investment Razak Dawood, in the concluding session of 8th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to ink the areas of mutual understanding between both sides, said in press rlease isused by Ministry of Commerce here on Friday.

Both sides agreed to resolve all the outstanding issues pertaining to bilateral trade to enhance the bilateral trade between both the countries.

The Adviser to PM assured full cooperation to build trade relations by extending all kind support.

He promised to establish a dedicated desk in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in Islamabad with the commitment to address the prevalent issues forthwith; and Iranian Minister also resolved to make the same arrangement in Iran to enhance the mutual cooperation.

The Iranian Minister appreciated the Adviser's stance on the bilateral trade issues and agreed to put effort to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The Adviser informed the delegation that Pakistan intends to increase the bilateral trade and economic ties.

Iranian side acknowledged the fact that Pak-Iran trade relations are not matching the real potential.

They emphasized the requirement of the constitution of a committee for barter trade.

Both the countries have huge potential in agriculture which is not yet exploited, they highlighted.

The Iranian delegation extended its full support to work on removal of potential bottlenecks to increase trade and jointly develop a way forward.