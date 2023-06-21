Pak, Iran pledge stronger bonds through pilgrimage, trade cooperation

Pakistan and Iran have reiterated their resolve to further enhance cooperation in facilitating pilgrims and extending economic cooperation through border trade, aiming to create a seamless and enchanting experience for pilgrims, besides strengthening their economic ties

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan and Iran have reiterated their resolve to further enhance cooperation in facilitating pilgrims and extending economic cooperation through border trade, aiming to create a seamless and enchanting experience for pilgrims, besides strengthening their economic ties.

In a meeting with Syed Fateh Nawab, the head of the Iranian Hajj Mission in Makkah on Wednesday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mehmood, stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the Ziaraat of sacred places in Iran has been sent to the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan through our representative from the Foreign Ministry.

Talha expressed his utmost desire for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evolve into a formal agreement, aiming to foster an enriching cultural exchange between the two countries.

Talha voiced his aspiration to formalize and streamline the border trade between the two countries, which currently takes place through Dubai.

Recognizing the significant potential for bilateral trade, Talha emphasized the importance of establishing regularized channels for commerce between the two nations.

Talha highlighted the importance of Iran's assistance during the 1965 war and stressed the need for a strong partnership to promote the prosperity and progress of both nations. He emphasized the significance of supporting each other in combating economic challenges and difficulties.

Reminiscing about his 2007 visit to Iran, Talha emphasized the deep reverence Muslims hold for the religious and sacred places in the country. He revealed his forthcoming plans to lead a delegation on a visit to Iran in the near future.

Talha emphasized the geographical proximity between Pakistan and Iran, stating that this inherent closeness cannot be altered. He expressed the belief in mutual support as neighboring countries and emphasized the need to prioritize assistance in financial matters, including the resolution of issues concerning Iran.

He emphasized his commitment to maintaining a strong collaboration with the top leadership of the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance to facilitate the establishment of a branch of an Iranian bank in Pakistan.

The minister announced the successful accomplishment of his goal to establish an agreement with Iran, aimed at enhancing border trade and fostering economic cooperation between the two nations.

Talha claimed to have successfully accomplished the objective of establishing an agreement with Iran to bolster border trade between the two nations.

He mentioned that he holds a portfolio of Saffron and is actively addressing the issues concerning Afghan refugees. He expressed his acknowledgement and gratitude for Iran's instrumental role in providing assistance to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

He further emphasized the ongoing reshaping of our region and the potential for promoting prosperity by fostering cooperation with neighboring countries like China and Iran.

Talha mentioned his efforts to expand the Road to Makkah initiative to include at least two additional airports in Pakistan by the next year. He expressed that the Saudi government is expanding the project, and he wished for Tehran airport to be considered for inclusion in this initiative.

The minister also offered presents to his Iranian counterpart, as well as to the Iranian pilgrims and the staff of the mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the head of Iran's Hajj mission has extended a heartfelt request to Senator Talha Mehmood.

The request is to kindly share their enchanting experiences and insights on food arrangements and the remarkable Road to Makkah initiative. This sharing of wisdom will allow others to be inspired and benefit from Pakistan's invaluable experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fateh Nawab, the head of the Iranian Hajj Mission in Makkah, reiterated the continued close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

He emphasized the historical friendship between the two countries, underscoring the significance of maintaining border trade. Syed Fateh Nawab also mentioned the joint protest by Pakistan and Iran against the desecration of Bait ul Muqaddas. He acknowledged Iran's role in hosting and assisting Zairean pilgrims on their journey to Iraq and expressed hope for further facilities to be provided to them after the finalization of the memorandum of understanding. Additionally, he extended congratulations to the minister for assuming charge and offered prayers for the soul of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.