Pak-Iran Share Common Interests In Ensuring Regional Food Security: Rana Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistan and Iran share common interests in ensuring regional food security, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and addressing the challenges of climate change together.

The minister met with the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Mohammad Reza Aref, at the Presidency in Tehran and conveyed the vision of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for expanding Pakistan’s trade and economic relations with Iran.

The minister underlined Pakistan’s readiness to enhance exports of rice, corn, bananas, meat, and livestock to Iran, while also highlighting opportunities for Iran to import high-quality pesticides and other agricultural products from Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

He emphasized that greater cooperation in agriculture and food security could act as a catalyst for overall economic integration between the two brotherly countries.

He stated that Pakistan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral ties with Iran, not only in trade but also in cultural, historical, and people-to-people exchanges.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran to achieve tangible results in these areas.

Dr Mohammad Reza Aref welcomed the minister and his delegation, appreciating Pakistan’s constructive proposals. He reaffirmed that Iran values its strong relations with Pakistan and is committed to achieving the bilateral trade target of 10 billion Dollars.

He also assured that the next session of the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) will be convened soon to consolidate the progress made and to explore new avenues of cooperation.

Both sides expressed confidence that enhanced collaboration in agriculture, food security, and trade would open new opportunities for prosperity and stability in the region.

