Pak-Iran Ties Exemplary: Iranian Consul General

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Pak-Iran ties exemplary: Iranian consul general

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri Thursday said that Pakistan and Iran have exemplary trade and economic relations.

He said that other countries have to spend billions of Dollars to establish these kinds of relations which Pakistan and Iran are enjoying naturally.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Former President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sohail Lashari and LCCI Executive Committee members were also present.

Reza Nazeri said that if someone wanted to travel to Tehran, he could reach there in less than three hours as a direct weekly flight from Lahore to Tehran is starting from the next week.

He said Iranian and Pakistani businessmen have a strong relationship which is strengthening with every passing day, adding that Pakistan and Iran and the LCCI and Iranian Consulate should work more to further reinforce the relationship and cooperation.

The Iranian consul general said that before COVID-19 outbreak, our ambassador to Pakistan and the LCCI had agreed to hold webinars between chambers to explore the trade opportunities between two countries, adding that due to coronavirus, the plans were delayed and we hope that now as the situation seems better these webinars will be held along with the Persian language courses in the LCCI.

He also congratulated LCCI former president Sohail Lashari on becoming the president of the Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the LCCI takes pride while quoting the excellent working relations between Lahore Chamber and Iran Consulate in Lahore.

Mian Tariq Misbah said the potential sectors where Pakistan and Iran could enhance trade are value-added textiles, pharmaceuticals and rice, adding that Iran is one of the biggest consumers of Denim in the region while Pakistani rice has a strong market in Iran. There is also a great potential for the pharmaceutical Industry in Pakistan to enhance its exports by tapping the Iranian market.

