Pak, Israel Trade Is Sheer Propaganda: Commerce Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Pak, Israel trade is sheer propaganda: Commerce Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The rumors about the commencement of Pakistan-Israel trade is sheer propaganda and is the Press Release of American Jewish Congress which was misrepresented. Even in their press release, they nowhere mentioned about official trade between Pakistan and Israel, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here Sunday.

However, neither we have any trade relations with Israel nor we intend to develop any, the Ministry said.

A Jewish Pakistani Fishel Benkhald has sent food samples to three businessmen in Jerusalem and Haifa through UAE in personal capacity whom he met in foreign countries during food exhibitions.

Nevertheless, it was not supported by the Government of Pakistan and no banking or official channel was involved either in such activity.

Moreover, in our talks with UAE, the issue of origin will be strictly implemented. UAE has curtailed tariffs on 96 percent goods traded with Israel which has benefited traders from UAE to Israel.

