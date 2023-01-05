UrduPoint.com

Pak-Italy Trade Witnesses Over 158% Surplus In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Pak-Italy trade witnesses over 158% surplus in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Italy witnessed a surplus of 158.11 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Trade surplus during the months under review was recorded at $256.423 million against $99.345 million last year, showing 158.11 percent growth.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at US $491.636 million during July-November (2022-23) against exports of US $406.750 million during July- November (2021-22), showing growth of 20.86 percent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Italy also increased 14.87 percent from $78.879 million in November 2022, against the exports of $90.616 million in November 2021.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Italy however dipped by 02 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $92.482 million in October 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $ 12.313 billion to US $ 12.065 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Italy into the country during the period under review was recorded at US $ 235.213 million against US $307.405 million last year, showing decline of 23.48 percent in July- November (2022-23).

On year-on year basis, the import for Italy witnessed also decreased by 57.24 percent from US $76.810 million in November 2021, against the imports of US $32.843 million in November 2022.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from Italy into country however increased by 1.28 percent during November 2022, as compared to the imports of US $32.253 million during October 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed decrease of 16.15 percent, from $29.663 billion to US $ 24.872 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Italy October November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

15 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

30 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

43 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cy ..

Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cybercrimes

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud ..

National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud prevention solution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.