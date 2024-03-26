Open Menu

Pak- Japan Desire To Further Enhance Bilateral Economic Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Pak- Japan desire to further enhance bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday expressed their desire to further enhance the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan and pledged to work together towards achieving common goals for the benefit of both nations.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada, called on Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Minister for Finance and Revenue, said a press release issued here.

The Japanese Ambassador congratulated the Finance Minister on assuming the office.

The Minister for Finance and Revenue welcomed the Ambassador and stated that the Government is committed to undertaking reforms to bring macroeconomic stability and sustainability.

The Minister stated that increasing the tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio remains a priority area.

In this regard, the Government will strive to achieve end-to-end digitization to expand the tax base, bring transparency in the tax system and improve the client experience.

He further apprised the Ambassador about energy sector reforms.

While the focus would be on reducing the costs in the sector governance issues of the distribution companies will be addressed through private participation in the management and eventual privatization.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Ambassador Wada noted the commitment of the Government to continue with the implementation of prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms.

He informed that presently 80 Japanese companies are operating in Pakistan.

The Ambassador highlighted some of the issues being faced by Japanese automakers in Pakistan

He appreciated the government’s efforts towards economic revival and expressed Japan's continued support for Pakistan's initiatives aimed at fostering growth and prosperity.

The Finance Minister informed that agriculture and IT sectors have demonstrated robust growth recently and the Government would make efforts to support these sectors to become growth leaders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Japan Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

16 minutes ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

41 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

1 hour ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

2 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

3 hours ago
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

3 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business