Pak, Japan Ink Grant Worth $ 2.1 Million For HR- Development Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Governments of Pakistan and Japan have signed a landmark grant agreement worth US$ 2.1 million to bolster the Human Resource Development Scholarship Program (JDS) 2024.

In a ceremonial exchange of notes and signing ceremony convened at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, signed the record of discussions and exchange of notes, said a press release issued here.

Mr. Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary representing the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Mr. Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan, signed the Grant Agreement.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the ministry.

Japan, through JICA, has extended this generous grant to Pakistan, marking the 7th installment of the JDS project since its inception in 2018. This year, the grant will provide seventeen (17) scholarships for Master’s programs and one (1) for a PhD/Doctorate program at prestigious universities in Japan for young Federal Civil Service and Ex-Cadre officers of Pakistan.

Since 2018, six (6) batches, each comprising around 18 participants, have benefited from the JDS scholarships.

This initiative has significantly enhanced the capacity and performance of young officers who play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. Additionally, Japan frequently invites Pakistani government officials to participate in various short-term training courses in Japan.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their unwavering support, ensuring all necessary facilitation for furthering meaningful cooperation between the two nations.

Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan and Mr. Naoaki Miyata, JICA Chief assured of their commitment to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.

