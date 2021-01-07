UrduPoint.com
Pak-Korea For Enhancing Cooperation In Trade During JTC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade during JTC

Pakistan and Korea on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in trade related matters so that the true potential of trade between two countries can be tapped in an effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan and Korea on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in trade related matters so that the true potential of trade between two countries can be tapped in an effective manner.

Both sides also had productive talks on prospects of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between two partner countries to enhance the trade, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The Delegates of Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Pakistan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Republic of Korea held 3rd round of Joint Trade Committee (JTC) here Wednesday virtually.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by the Additional Secretary, MOC, Muhammad Humair Karim and the Korean delegation was led by the Director General (International Trade Relations), Chun Yoonjong.

The delegations also included the Ambassador of South Korea in Pakistan, Suh Sangpyo and the Ambassador of Pakistan in South Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The delegates agreed to continue bilateral cooperation and work towards extending the validity of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Trade and Investment Cooperation between Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea with requisite modifications to cater to the new trade and investment environment.

The Korean delegation was also informed of the attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan, and also appraised of the success of the Korean automobile companies in Pakistan.

Similarly, the new Cellular and Electric Vehicle (EV) policies were highlighted which offer attractive incentives for investment in Pakistan.

Emphasis was also laid on cooperation in the field of textile research and building capacity of human resource through KOICA programs.

It was also agreed to expand cooperation between TDAP and KOTRA through working towards an MOU between two authorities for trade facilitation and trade promotion.

Both sides agreed to consider holding a meeting at Ministerial level to bolster trade and investment cooperation between two countries. It was also agreed to hold the next JTC meeting in year 2022.

The meeting concluded with the commitment to expand and cement the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Korean head of delegation raised the corporate issues faced by the companies in Pakistan and requested to resolve the issues.

The Korean side expressed their satisfaction with regard to the outcomes of the last JTC meeting that led to the resolution of corporate issues faced by the Korean companies.

The Pakistani delegation assured complete facilitation to be extended to the Korean companies in resolution of outstanding issues.

The Stakeholders from Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Water and Power, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Korea Trade and Investment Agency (KOTRA), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Vehicle South Korea FBR Commerce Textile From Government Agreement Industry BOI

