Pak-Korea program on certified seed system to yield 160,000 tons of seed potatoes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Project Steering Committee of Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Pakistan Center was informed on Friday that "Pakistan-Korea Joint Program on Certified Seed Potato Production System" is set to yield an impressive production of 160,000 tons of certified seed potatoes.

The meeting was held with Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali in the chair and discussed collaborative efforts in various research projects, focusing on the development of technologies for potato seed, chilli, and fodder crop production.

This meeting was also attended by Korean scientists, representatives from the Korean Embassy, Ministry of National food Security and Research, universities and senior officials of allied departments, said a press release.

These initiatives are being implemented through the joint efforts of PARC and the KOPIA and the successful outcomes of these projects are anticipated to significantly enhance both the quantity and quality of these crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ali lauded the invaluable cooperation extended by the Government of Korea in this regard and emphasized the potential extension of this cooperation to the livestock sector and the application of sex semen technology.

He assured the Korean counterparts of PARC's commitment to maintaining close collaboration and acknowledged the people of Korea for their participation in various joint research ventures.

Dr. Cho Gyoungrae, Director of the KOPIA-Pakistan Center highlighted both the current achievements and the future road map of the center. He provided the committee with a detailed update on the progress of various ongoing projects, emphasizing their positive outcomes.

He said that the project titled "Pakistan-Korea Joint Program on Certified Seed Potato Production System" is set to yield an impressive production of 160,000 tons of certified seed potatoes. Furthermore, Dr. Cho expressed a firm commitment to extending cooperation in the livestock sector, ensuring its continued growth and development.

Addressing the meeting Hwang Myeng Hwan, Counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, emphasized the immense importance of Pakistan as a valued partner in the field of agriculture. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Korean government to extend its unwavering support through the KOPIA-Pakistan Center.

The Project Coordinator, Dr. Aish Muhammad unveiled three new initiatives in areas such as breed improvement through the implementation of efficient artificial insemination services, utilizing Korean friesian sexed semen in cattle; the dissemination of improved technology for fodder production and the enhancement of chili export technologies through the production of high-quality chilies.

The Committee approved these innovative projects, paving the way for their subsequent submission to the Rural Development Authority in Korea.