Pak-KSA Agrees To Increase Bilateral Economic, Trade Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pak-KSA agrees to increase bilateral economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed for increasing bilateral economic and trade relations to enhance the business integration between the two countries.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkii met with Caretaker Minister for Interior and Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz here to negotiate bilateral economic cooperation, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, the interior secretary, commerce secretary and other high officials were also present.

In the meeting, it was agreed to further develop Pak-Saudi business-to-business relations and start negotiations for searching new business avenues.

Meanwhile on the occasion,Dr. Gohar Ejaz said that Saudi industrialists could get benefit from investment opportunities in the steel and petrochemical industry in Pakistan.

He said that the government was taking steps to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The minister said the northern regions of Pakistan were rich in natural beauty.

He said that investing in luxury resorts in these areas could be beneficial for both the countries.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz said “we are working on setting up 'Brand Pakistan' stores globally to market Pakistani products.

