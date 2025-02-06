Pak- KSA Discuss Economic Cooperation At ‘Made In Pakistan’ Exhibition In Jeddah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held exclusive meetings with key Saudi officials to discuss strengthening economic ties and expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two nations on the sidelines of the ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition and Business Forum in Jeddah.
During a meeting with Mr. Abdul Aziz Alsakran, Deputy Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade, both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment.
Alsakran congratulated the Minister and the Government of Pakistan for organizing a remarkable trade event in the Kingdom, acknowledging its role in promoting Pakistani products and fostering business linkages between the two countries,said a release issued here Thursday.
In another high-level discussion, Jam Kamal Khan met with Mr. Hassan Moejeb Al-Huwaizy, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, to explore avenues for institutional collaboration.
The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic partnerships with Saudi Arabia and strengthening the role of business chambers in driving bilateral trade.
Recognizing the Federation of Saudi Chambers’ contributions to fostering economic cooperation, the Minister emphasized the need for frequent and targeted Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements. He proposed planning structured networking activities between private sector stakeholders from both nations to unlock new trade and investment prospects.
The ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition and Business Forum, being held from February 5-7, 2025, at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Centre, has brought together top Pakistani companies and Saudi investors, providing a unique platform to showcase Pakistan’s industrial potential and explore collaborative opportunities in key sectors.
