Pak-Nigeria Bilateral Trade Must Be Enhanced To $1bln: Envoy

Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammad Bello Abioye has said that Pak-Nigeria bilateral trade must be enhanced to one billion dollars in view of robust diplomatic relations between the two countries

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday, he said the private sectors of two countries should play their proactive role in that regard. He said that Pakistan and Nigeria were enjoying excellent diplomatic relations but it could not be translated into economic terms according to their potential.

He said that now we must focus on increasing economic relations by involving private sectors of the two countries. He appreciated the well-developed textile sector of Faisalabad and said that Pakistan could enhance its textile and Information Technology (IT) export to Nigeria.

He also welcomed the participation of the businessmen of Faisalabad in Lagos Expo scheduled to be held next month. He assured fool proof security to the participants and hoped that it will open new avenues of trade between the two countries. Responding to a question about IT export, he said that a workable plan should be shared so that practical steps could be taken.

Earlier, Imran Mahmood Sheikh, senior vice president FCCI, welcomed the Nigerian high commissioner and introduced Faisalabad and FCCI.

Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry, Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Engineer Asim Munir, Muhammad Fazil, Khurram, Muhammad Tahir Yaqub and others took part in the question-answer session.

Later, Engineer Ahmad Hassan along with M Imran Mahmood Sheikh SVP presented FCCI shield to Mohammad Bello Abioye. Gifts were also presented to the High Commissioner of Nigeria.

