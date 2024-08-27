Pak-Oman BPC Review Bilateral Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The 8th session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Muscat on Tuesday comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation including political relations, trade and investment, security and defence, culture, health and consular matters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The 8th session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Muscat on Tuesday comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation including political relations, trade and investment, security and defence, culture, health and consular matters.
Additional Foreign Secretary (middle East), Ambassador Shehryar Akbar Khan and the Chief of GCC and Regional Neighborhood Department, Ambassador Sheikh Ahmad bin Hashil bin Rashid Al Maskari of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, led their respective sides, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The BPC also discussed Pakistan-Oman cooperation at multilateral fora.
Noting the importance of Joint Ministerial Commission, the two sides agreed to hold the 8th session at an early date in Islamabad.
The two sides also agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.
The Omani side was invited to invest in agriculture, minerals and Information Technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
The Omani side expressed support for the First Pakistani business Expo to be held in Muscat on the 13-14 October 2024.
It also welcomed Pakistan's decision to give visas on arrival to Omani nationals.
Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed.
Additional foreign secretary (Middle East) appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s war on Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinian people.
They stressed the need for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine.
The Pakistani delegation also called on the Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy.
The under secretary shared Oman’s desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Oman relations and to advance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.
“The Bilateral Political Consultations are an important dialogue mechanism between Pakistan and Oman to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation to further solidify the historic and strategic ties between the two countries,” it was added.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector9 hours ago
-
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY249 hours ago
-
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles9 hours ago
-
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (DG) Khalid Rasool visits alkot Cham ..10 hours ago
-
Pakistan delegation in Singapore to study its strong domestic mediation systems11 hours ago
-
13 countries' Honorary Consul Generals briefed on investment in Punjab11 hours ago
-
CCP approves shareholding acquisition in NIT11 hours ago
-
Pakistani investors asked to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe13 hours ago
-
Markets retreat after rally, oil dips but Middle East worries linger12 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports rebound to 28-month high in July14 hours ago
-
Chinese EVs dominate auto expo in Nepal: marketing officer14 hours ago
-
PSX loses 486 points14 hours ago