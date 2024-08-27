Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

The 8th session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Muscat on Tuesday comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation including political relations, trade and investment, security and defence, culture, health and consular matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The 8th session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Muscat on Tuesday comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation including political relations, trade and investment, security and defence, culture, health and consular matters.

Additional Foreign Secretary (middle East), Ambassador Shehryar Akbar Khan and the Chief of GCC and Regional Neighborhood Department, Ambassador Sheikh Ahmad bin Hashil bin Rashid Al Maskari of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, led their respective sides, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The BPC also discussed Pakistan-Oman cooperation at multilateral fora.

Noting the importance of Joint Ministerial Commission, the two sides agreed to hold the 8th session at an early date in Islamabad.

The two sides also agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

The Omani side was invited to invest in agriculture, minerals and Information Technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Omani side expressed support for the First Pakistani business Expo to be held in Muscat on the 13-14 October 2024.

It also welcomed Pakistan's decision to give visas on arrival to Omani nationals.

Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed.

Additional foreign secretary (Middle East) appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s war on Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinian people.

They stressed the need for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine.

The Pakistani delegation also called on the Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy.

The under secretary shared Oman’s desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Oman relations and to advance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

“The Bilateral Political Consultations are an important dialogue mechanism between Pakistan and Oman to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation to further solidify the historic and strategic ties between the two countries,” it was added.