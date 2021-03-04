UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Palestine Urged For Cooperating With Private Sector To Enhance Bilateral Trade

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pak-Palestine urged for cooperating with private sector to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the governments of Pakistan and Palestine to cooperate with private sectors for promoting trade and investment relations between two brotherly countries.

It said that as their current volume of bilateral trade was quite negligible compared to the actual potential of both countries.

Addressing a zoom meeting organized by the Embassy of Palestine to explore trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Palestine, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that many Pakistani products including Basmati rice, pharmaceuticals, IT, sports goods, textiles, marble products and others could find good market in Palestine.

He emphasized that strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries were important to explore all untapped areas for promoting trade and investment on reciprocal basis. ICCI members Nasir Qureshi and Fazal-e-Hanan briefed the Palestinian side about the state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities of Pakistani pharmaceuticals companies that were exporting their quality products around the world. Karim Aziz Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI apprized the Palestinian side about the high quality Basmati rice of Pakistan that was being exported to around 28 countries including Japan.

Ahmed Rabei, Ambassador of Palestine welcomed the participants to the zoom meeting and said that it was the best time to explore the opportunities for promoting trade and investment relations between Palestine and Pakistan.

He also thanked Pakistan for providing training and other support to Palestine in various fields and said that Palestine wanted to enhance its economic relations with Pakistan.

Khalid Mosleh of the Federation of Palestine Chambers of Commerce and Industry stressed that all possible channels of trade should be explored to enhance bilateral trade between Palestine and Pakistan.

He said that both countries should focus on exchange of trade delegations and participation in each other's exhibition for promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He said that Palestine has the potential to export many products to Pakistan including olive oil, dates, soaps, sweets, marble stones, aluminium and chemical products.

Engineer Barraq Jumma Director Projects Ministry of Health of Palestine and Dr. Ezz El Din Abu Aqrqoub Director General International Cooperation Ministry of Agriculture of Palestine showed interest to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture and health sectors.

They said that Palestine was interested in importing high quality pharmaceutical products of various diseases and Basmati rice from Pakistan.

They said that Pakistani investors should explore JVs and investment opportunities in Palestine.

They said that a delegation of Arab entrepreneurs including Palestine was planning to go to Pakistan after Covid-19 pandemic for exploration of business prospects with Pakistani counterparts.

Both sides also discussed many other areas to strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Palestine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Sports Exchange Business Palestine Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Oil Nasir Japan Chamber Market Commerce Textile All From Industry Best Arab

Recent Stories

Polls for Senate Chairmanship: PTI  is likely to ..

10 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

43 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

52 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.