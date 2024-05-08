Pak-Qatar Family Takaful achieves Rs156.3 turnover in 2023

The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) announcing financial results for year 2023 on Wednesday, informed that it achieved a turnover of Rs16.30 billion while Shareholders Fund has posted Rs156.30 million net profit after tax

According to a statement issued here, profitability of the Shareholders Fund was calculated with earning per share (EPS) of Rs1.20 per share despite all challenges while the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) generated a surplus before distribution of Rs37.5 million.

The company has increased its balance sheet footing through impressive growth in its investments and financing portfolio in the year ended December 31, 2023, it claimed.

PQFTL, a leading provider of Shariah-compliant family Takaful solutions in Pakistan, is part of Islamic financial conglomerate Pak-Qatar Group and is rated ‘A++’ by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited and Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA).

The board meeting, presided over by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Thani al-Thani, the Chairman of Pak-Qatar Group, discussed the financial results of the company for 2023 and its future plans for 2024, in the meeting held in Doha, Qatar.

The Pak-Qatar Group encompasses companies such as Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, Pak-Qatar Investment (Private) Limited and Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited.