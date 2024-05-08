Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Achieves Rs156.3 Turnover In 2023
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM
The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) announcing financial results for year 2023 on Wednesday, informed that it achieved a turnover of Rs16.30 billion while Shareholders Fund has posted Rs156.30 million net profit after tax
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) announcing financial results for year 2023 on Wednesday, informed that it achieved a turnover of Rs16.30 billion while Shareholders Fund has posted Rs156.30 million net profit after tax.
According to a statement issued here, profitability of the Shareholders Fund was calculated with earning per share (EPS) of Rs1.20 per share despite all challenges while the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) generated a surplus before distribution of Rs37.5 million.
The company has increased its balance sheet footing through impressive growth in its investments and financing portfolio in the year ended December 31, 2023, it claimed.
PQFTL, a leading provider of Shariah-compliant family Takaful solutions in Pakistan, is part of Islamic financial conglomerate Pak-Qatar Group and is rated ‘A++’ by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited and Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA).
The board meeting, presided over by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Thani al-Thani, the Chairman of Pak-Qatar Group, discussed the financial results of the company for 2023 and its future plans for 2024, in the meeting held in Doha, Qatar.
The Pak-Qatar Group encompasses companies such as Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, Pak-Qatar Investment (Private) Limited and Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited.
Recent Stories
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI16 minutes ago
-
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector33 minutes ago
-
French ambassador meets Finance minister27 minutes ago
-
Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours38 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring one stop solution to industrialists: Ikramullah Dharejo8 minutes ago
-
First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR1 hour ago
-
Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR2 hours ago
-
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held3 hours ago
-
European stocks rise but Wall Street slips3 hours ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organizes seminar on mental health3 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploited3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development4 hours ago