Open Menu

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions Join Hands To Promote Inclusive BancaTakaful

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive BancaTakaful

The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and the Instaful Solutions on Thursday have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce inclusive BancaTakaful, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and the Instaful Solutions on Thursday have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce inclusive BancaTakaful, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

"BancaTakaful, an innovative distribution model, involves offering Takaful products to bank customers, primarily to depositors," a news release said on Thursday.

Unlike traditional BancaTakaful, which typically targets a subgroup of wealthier individuals with higher deposit amounts, it added, the new initiative aimed to address the needs of the majority, middle- or low-net-worth individuals, comprising 60-70 percent of total bank depositors.

"These customers are exposed to host of savings, investment and protection needs which largely remain unserved under current model."

"Recognizing the changing landscape influenced by enhanced digitalization, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Instaful believe that leveraging technology is key to scaling Takaful products beyond a limited niche to a mass clientele. The concept of Inclusive BancaTakaful is in essence Digital BancaTakaful and revolves around offering a range of innovative products and solutions to the currently ignored middle segment of banks through the use of technology," it added.

The transformative partnership was signed at a ceremony at the Pak-Qatar Family Takaful headquarters in Karachi, which was attended by senior leadership from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Azeem Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful said, "Our partnership with Instaful aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine the Takaful landscape, making it more accessible, convenient, and transparent for our valued customers."

Rehan Butt, Founder & CEO of Instaful Solutions, in his remarks, said,“Pakistani Takaful market must shift its focus beyond a small niche and adopt market-creating strategies to support the SECP’s journey to for financial inclusion in Pakistan. We are thrilled to join hands with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful in this exciting journey to introduce Inclusive and Digital Banca Takaful products meeting the needs of ordinary Pakistanis.”.

Farhan Shaukat (CEO – Pak-Qatar Asset Management) and Zeeshan Haider (Head of ADC) from Pak-Qatar Family Takaful were also present at the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Bank Market Family From

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

8 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

8 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

13 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

11 minutes ago
Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

11 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

11 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

11 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

11 minutes ago
 EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business