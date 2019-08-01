Pak-Qatar family takaful opens another branch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) opened its new branch in Bahadurabad area of the city.

The new branch was inaugurated jointly by Chief Executive Officer of PQFTL, Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed and Deputy CEO, Muhammad Menhas, along with senior management team. The new branch will create great convenience and provide a wide range of takaful services to a vast number of consumers, living in Bahadurabad and nearby vicinities, said a press release on Thursday.

Nasir Ali Syed said that he was very pleased to inaugurate the new branch and appreciated the regional team's commitment and dedication to the long-term promotion of takaful across Pakistan.

He said that Pak-Qatar Family Takaful being the first and the largest takaful company in Pakistan was committed to the long-term prosperity of Pakistan and takaful industry as a whole.

Muhammad Menhas said that the new branch in Bahadurabad aimed to deliver a complete suite of services to its participants. The branch is the result of PQFTL's vision of providing financial protection through takaful, to everyone. It will be a one-stop shop for the takaful needs of its participants, and hope to further augment our members experience through this branch.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, is the first and largest dedicated Family takaful company in Islamic Finance industry. It was a progressive and a technology-driven Shari'ah compliant company providing innovative takaful solutions in Pakistan since 2007. PQFTL is the fastest growing Family takaful operator in the country, he said.