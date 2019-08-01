UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Opens New Branch In Bahadurabad!

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:58 PM

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Opens New Branch In Bahadurabad!

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) opened its new branch in Bahadurabad. The new branch was inaugurated jointly by Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed (CEO, PQFTL) and Deputy CEO Muhammad Menhas, along with senior management team

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019) Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) opened its new branch in Bahadurabad. The new branch was inaugurated jointly by Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed (CEO, PQFTL) and Deputy CEO Muhammad Menhas, along with senior management team.

The new branch will create great convenience and provide a wide range of Takaful services to a vast number of consumers, living in Bahadurabad and nearby vicinities.. Mr. Nasir Ali Syed said that he is very pleased to inaugurate the new branch and appreciated the regional team’s commitment and dedication to the long-term promotion of Takaful across Pakistan.

He said that, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful being the first and the largest Takaful Company in Pakistan is committed to the long term prosperity of Pakistan and Takaful industry as a whole.

Mr. Menhas on the occasion commented that, the new branch in Bahadurabad aims to deliver a complete suite of services to its participants.

The branch is the result of PQFTL’s vision of providing financial protection through Takaful, to everyone. It will be a one-stop shop for the Takaful needs of its participants, and hope to further augment our members experience through this branch.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), the first and largest dedicated Family Takaful Company in Islamic Finance industry. PQFTL is a progressive and a technology-driven Shari’ah Compliant company providing innovative Takaful solutions in Pakistan since 2007. PQFTL is the fastest growing Family Takaful operator in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Nasir Family Industry

Recent Stories

Quetta Electric Supply Company to hold open courts ..

2 minutes ago

Absher initiative offers Emirati private sector em ..

15 minutes ago

China's Jun services trade totals 398 bln yuan

2 minutes ago

Educational supplies for 1,500 marginalized studen ..

2 minutes ago

KMC sets up Dengue Control Cell in 14 major hospit ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to arrange p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.