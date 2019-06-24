UrduPoint.com
Pak-Qatar JWG To Help Improve Trade, Investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ):The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of Pakistan-Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment was signed by Pakistan and Qatar on Saturday is aimed at devising a mechanism to improve trade between the two countries which is currently far below than the potential.

The MoU was inked by Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Finance Minister of State of Qatar Ali Shareef Al Emadi during a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani here at the Prime Minister House.

According to a Ministry of Commerce press release issued on Sunday, the special dedicated working group will help expand the trade and investment cooperation, strengthen communication and enhance trust between the two countries to boost economic growth by creating an enabling environment.� The working group will identify the bottlenecks that are holding the growth of bilateral trade and investment ties, and to take measures to unlock the growth.

The working group on the Pakistan side will be headed by Secretary Commerce Division with representatives from other relevant ministries / departments, including Board of Investment as its members. From the Qatari side, Head of Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be leading the working group.

Previously, due to lack of an effective and mandated formal mechanism, it was comparatively difficult to address bilateral trade issues in an efficient and mutually fruitful manner. The establishment of the working group was required to take up and resolve the bilateral issues on a dedicated and relevant forum.

While signing the MoU, both the countries resolved to extend the cooperation in trade and investment, and emphasized to discuss and consult trade, investment and their related issues i.e. summarize experience on regular basis and discover and work in a timely manner to solve concerns and difficulties faced by Pakistani and Qatari businesses in both countries;� exchange information on a regular basis about trade and investment projects and exhibitions; promote key projects of trade and economic cooperation; hold seminars on trade and investment cooperation in Islamabad and Doha; organize exchanges of trade missions and help companies seek business opportunities.

Pakistan has witnessed a visible increase in its exports to Qatar in recent times. The significant increase in exports from Pakistan is attributed to the opening of the Qatari food market, construction and FINTECH sectors as Qatar strives to be self-sufficient and seeks proactively for alternate sources of imports of goods and services.

The trend is on the rise and Pakistani companies sense a lot of opportunities in the Qatari market. Pakistan has a distinct advantage of proximity to Qatar and can easily cater for Qatar's food security needs. Consequently, Pakistan's exports to Qatar are on the rise.

The Ministry of Commerce, the press release said, was especially working on capitalising on FIFA World Cup 2022, which offered huge export opportunity for Pakistani football manufacturers and exporters.�"Moreover, Qatar is expecting 2.9 million fans to attend 2022 FIFA event. It shows there will be phenomenon demands of replica soccer balls that tourists may carry as gift items," it added.

