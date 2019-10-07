Pak-Qatar Takaful awards Scholarships to 2 more students of IBA-CEIF

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group (PQTG), Pakistan’s Pioneer and the Largest Takaful Group, in a ceremony awarded two more scholarships to MS IBF students Mr. Adil Memon and Ms. Zainab Usmani – highest meritorious students at the Institute of Business Administration - Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA-CEIF), Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Pak-Qatar Takaful Group (PQTG), Pakistan’s Pioneer and the Largest Takaful Group, in a ceremony awarded two more scholarships to MS IBF students Mr. Adil Memon and Ms. Zainab Usmani – highest meritorious students at the Institute of Business Administration - Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA-CEIF), Karachi. The Scholarship cheques were awarded by Member, Board of Directors of PQTG - Mr. Said Gul. Dr. Ishrat Husain, Chairman IBA-CEIF and other senior management team were also present at the occasion.

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group is a strategic partner of IBA-CEIF and has collaborated with the institute nationwide to support valuable initiatives and academic programmes for nurturing qualified professionals with specialized skills in managing Shari’ah-Compliant financial business models.

This Scholarship-awarding ceremony was graced by prominent personalities including:

Dr. Ishrat Husain (Chairman, IBA-CEIF) and also special Advisor to PM for Institutional Reforms & Austerity, Government of Pakistan, Presidents of Islamic Banks and senior management of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and IBA-CEIF.

Mr. Said Gul, Managing Director of PQTG said, “We are extremely honored to be associated with IBA-CEIF and our company’s values are fully aligned Dr. Ishrat Husain’s vision of promoting Islamic Finance across Pakistan. This scholarship is just one of many areas we look forward in contributing our common shared goal spreading Takaful as part of Islamic Finance as a Shari’ah compliant alternative to the people of Pakistan nationwide”.