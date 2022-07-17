Pak-Rupee strengthened against Euro, Pound, Yen: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that Pak-Rupee has strengthened against Euro, Pound and Yen during the period from May 31 to July 14, 2022.

"Over the last month and a half, Pakistani rupee has held its own against Euro, Pound and Yen. But Dollar is the strongest it has been in a generation', he said in a Tweet on Sunday.