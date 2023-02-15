Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction in oil, gas prices: Ayaz Sadiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said here on Wednesday that the finalization and implementation of deals under the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Government Commission (IGC) would result in a significant reduction in the prices of oil and gas in the country.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila Ganich who called on him here, according to a press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division.

The minister appreciated the progress achieved during IGC and shared that these deals were in the interest of both countries.

He also highlighted the bilateral, economic and historic ties between Pakistan and Russia and said both sides have always enjoyed outstanding bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust and interest.

On the occasion, the ambassador expressed his deepest gratitude to the minister and the government of Pakistan for facilitating the Russian delegation during IGC and shared that Russia aims to utilize full potential of trade existing between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to augmenting advanced collaborations for the good of economies, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage.