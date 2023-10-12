Open Menu

Pak-Russia Pledge To Strengthen Bilateral Economic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Pak-Russia pledge to strengthen bilateral economic ties

Pakistan and Russia on Thursday pledged to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relation to enhace economic interdependence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan and Russia on Thursday pledged to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relation to enhace economic interdependence.

The Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Danila V. Ganich, called on the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, at the Commerce Ministry, said a press release issued here.

The meeting centered on discussions surrounding the enhancement of bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger cooperation with the aim of increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

This commitment reflects the shared interest in fortifying the enduring friendship and economic partnership between Pakistan and Russia.

As of the fiscal year 2022-23, the total trade between Pakistan and Russia amounted to US$ 920 million.

Pakistan's exports to Russia during this period totaled US$ 74 million, while imports from Russia reached US$ 846 million.

Pakistan's exports to Russia encompass a diverse range of products, including citrus fruit, leather apparel, ready-made garments, potatoes, home textiles, woven cotton fabrics, surgical and medical apparatus, woven fabric of synthetic staple fiber, and salt, among others.

Whereas, key imports from Russia to Pakistan consist of wheat and meslin, dried leguminous vegetables, bituminous coal, and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal.

The Commerce minister welcomed the positive developments in bilateral trade and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to facilitate an environment conducive to robust economic cooperation.

The meeting marks another step towards realizing the full potential of trade ties between Pakistan and Russia.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz, expressed optimism for the future, stating, "Our discussions today have set the stage for a brighter economic partnership with Russia. We look forward to expanding trade, opening up new avenues for cooperation, and further strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship between our two countries."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Russia Commerce Textile Cotton From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

11 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman ..

IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI

11 minutes ago
 Agri dept taking steps for digitalised data collec ..

Agri dept taking steps for digitalised data collection of crop pests

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM for collective efforts to strengthen const ..

AJK PM for collective efforts to strengthen constitutional system blessed by fo ..

11 minutes ago
 Peace in region to remain elusive till Kashmir dis ..

Peace in region to remain elusive till Kashmir dispute resolution: Caretaker Pr ..

9 minutes ago
 US 'always by your side', Blinken tells Israel in ..

US 'always by your side', Blinken tells Israel in war with Hamas

11 minutes ago
“Clean Indus” campaign to promote water's vita ..

“Clean Indus” campaign to promote water's vital role launched

13 minutes ago
 Environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

Environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

13 minutes ago
 Winners of photography competition on BRI projects ..

Winners of photography competition on BRI projects announced

23 minutes ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds Pakistan Army's co ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds Pakistan Army's continuous efforts for regional ..

23 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan seeks report from ..

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Police inks MoUs with govt hospitals in Lah ..

Punjab Police inks MoUs with govt hospitals in Lahore

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business