Pak-Russia To Sing Agreement For Enhancing Agricultural, Industrial Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and Russia are set to sign a memorandum of understanding to promote agricultural cooperation aimed at developing the local agriculture sector and enhancing the productivity of agricultural products.

Russia will also provide technical assistance for modernizing fertilizer manufacturing plants in Pakistan to boost the output of fertilizers and meet local agricultural input requirements.

This consensus was reached during a meeting between Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khuriev, said a press release.

The Russian Ambassador called on the Minister for National Food, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters relating to mutual interests, focusing particularly on enhancing cooperation in the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Russia.

He expressed Pakistan's eagerness to further develop and promote existing relations in trade and investment.

He also stated that Pakistan would offer all possible support to Russian investors to advance bilateral trade and investment relations.

The minister highlighted that modern agricultural machinery and other inputs are essential for increasing agricultural productivity. He noted that bilateral cooperation in agriculture would facilitate technology transfer, enhancing the productivity of both major and minor crops as well as livestock output.

Additionally, the Russian envoy invited agricultural experts from Pakistan to visit Russia and share their knowledge with Russian agri-scientists and experts, with the aim of improving per-acre crop output in Pakistan.

He also mentioned that Russia would supply modern agricultural machinery to Pakistan to support the promotion and development of the agricultural sector.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Amir Mohyudin and the Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting.

