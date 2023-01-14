UrduPoint.com

Pak Steel Hosts Reception For CEO KP-EZDMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Pak Steel hosts reception for CEO KP-EZDMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Pak Steel/Farid Steel, Muhammad Aslam Farid hosted a reception in the honour of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal for extension in his service for another term of three years, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Chairman Pak Steel/Farid Steel appreciated the positive role played by the CEO KP-EZDMC for the development of infrastructure in economic zones and attracting of investment to the province.

Members of the board of Directors (BOD) KP-EZDMC Hassan Farid, Zahid Shinwari, Tayyab Swati, Inam Mughal and Sahibzada Salim ur Rehman were also attended the reception.

The CEO KP-EZDMC and members Board of Directors (BoD) also visited 438 acres of Hattar Special Economic to review progress on development work in the zone.

More Stories From Business

