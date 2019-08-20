UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Steel Mills' Revival On Public-private Partnership Mode Begins

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:16 PM

Pak Steel Mills' revival on public-private partnership mode begins

In order to revive Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on the basis of through public-private partnership to make it a profitable organization, the government has formally initiated the process by inviting applications for appointing its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to revive Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on the basis of through public-private partnership to make it a profitable organization, the government has formally initiated the process by inviting applications for appointing its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The PSM has sought applications for selecting a dynamic and result-oriented leader, with immaculate credentials for becoming the CEO of the mill to lead it towards progress and make it a profit-earning organization, official sources said.

Currently, PSM is the largest industrial mega corporation, having a production capacity of 1.1 million tons of steel and iron foundries According to the official sources, the government intends to enhance the production capacity to 3 million tons per annum under the revival plan.

Initially, the production capacity of the PSM would increase to 1.1 million tons per annum in first two years of the revival plan, which would take the PSM out of losses.

Later, the production would be enhanced to 3 million tons per annum in later stage of the revival plan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had put the PSM on the privatization list, however, the Adviser to Prime Minister, Razak Dawood after holding meetings with different companies had initiated the process of reviving the steel mill through public-private partnership.

According to SBP's State of the Economy report for FY 2018, steel manufacturing grew by 22 percent during FY18, and FY 21 percent in the preceding year; some of the highest growth numbers in Large Scale Manufacturing sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Lead 2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

Afforestation campaign, Hafeez Shaikh plants sapli ..

47 seconds ago

Body of Pilot of Azerbaijan's Crashed MiG-29 Fight ..

7 minutes ago

Massive Wildfire on Gran Canaria Island 'Dying Dow ..

50 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues six notic ..

7 minutes ago

US to Award Medals to Troops Deployed at Mexican B ..

51 seconds ago

Russia says US missile test 'escalation of militar ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.