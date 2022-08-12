Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Trade Minister Dr Mehmet MUS on Thursday arrived in Pakistan for signing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkish Trade Minister Dr Mehmet MUS on Thursday arrived in Pakistan for signing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar received him at the airport, said a press release issued here by Ministry of Commerce.

Before this, ten rounds of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement have been held between the two countries.