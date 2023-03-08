UrduPoint.com

Pak-UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Pak-UK agree to enhance bilateral trade

Member of British Parliament and British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Mark Eastwood called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar for the enchantment of bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Member of British Parliament and British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Mark Eastwood called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar for the enchantment of bilateral trade.

The federal minister welcomed the visit of Mark Eastwood to the Commerce Ministry and appreciated his efforts for the enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Syed Naveed Said Pakistan honored trustworthy relations between the two countries adding that there was great potential for the investors in the field of education, health, energy, textile and other sectors.

There is only need to push them to right direction, he continued.

He said that economic stabilization and economic growth were the key priorities of the present government and hoped for the stability in the country in near future.

The UK Trade envoy said that Pakistan and UK were enjoying durable, historical and cooperative relations which need to be resilient through the enhancement of bilateral trade.

He also acknowledged that a large number of Pakistanis residing in the UK were playing their full role in the development of the country.

