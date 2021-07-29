UrduPoint.com
Pak- UK Reiterated To Enhance Economic, Trade Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:14 PM

Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday reiterated the commitment of continuous engagement to further enhance economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday reiterated the commitment of continuous engagement to further enhance economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood along with senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce held a virtual meeting with United Kingdom's, Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral trade and investment came under discussion.

Enhanced cooperation and the projects pertaining to education and health sector were also discussed.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment appreciated the enhanced bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK and spoke about ways to further enhance and diversify trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

He said that Post-Brexit UK has granted enhanced market access to Pakistan on the basis of 2018 EU Monitoring Report.

He said the same is to continue till December 2022 under the 'Enhanced Framework'.

The Government of UK has launched an eight-week public consultation on the UK's future tariff schedule and policies regarding its Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), in which Pakistan has also been invited to participate, he said.

The Adviser said to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK, the matter of initiating a formal institutional mechanism to discuss trade and investment matters also came under discussion.

The formal UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Dialogue would be institutionalized in the coming months, he said.

More Stories From Business

