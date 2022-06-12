UrduPoint.com

Pak-UK Trade Volume To Be Doubled By 2025: High Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pak-UK trade volume to be doubled by 2025: High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said that bilateral trade with Pakistan would be double by next year 2025 and in this regard a consensus between the two governments was in the making.

The United Kingdom (UK) is Pakistan's third largest global trade partner, with Pakistan's exports reaching $2.1billion at the end of last fiscal year, British High Commissioner said while talking to APP at the birthday ceremony of Queen Elizabeth-II here Sunday.

The British High Commissioner said that Pakistan was an important economic and trading partner of UK and both the countries had decades long relationship.

He said that the UK Embassy in Islamabad was always facilitating visas and other immigration issues and last year, the UK issued a record number of visas to Pakistanis.

He said that the visa process was being made easier for the business community and people, which would enhance bilateral economic ties and people-to-people contacts. Dr. Christian Turner said that the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries spanned over 74 years in which the relations between the two countries became stronger and more fruitful with each passing year.

He said that the 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates living in UK are major source of strengthening relationship between the people of both the countries. Pakistanis living in UK are playing vital role in the economic, trade, diplomatic and social activities of the two countries, he expressed.

The High Commissioner said that around 100,000 British citizens were living in Pakistan, who belonged to different sector including trade. Over 50 percent of the total population of Pakistan comprising of youth which is exceptional in the world, he said and added that such a large number of young population had great potential for Pakistan which would play important role in the local economy in future.

He said that the United Kingdom would extend full cooperation to Pakistan in education and other fields with regard to youth.

The High Commissioner said that the educated and skilled youth would play their dynamic role in the economic development of Pakistan and strengthening Pakistan-UK relations.

Dr.Christian Turner said that the relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom had become enthusiastic with historical and cultural ties, which were getting stronger day by day.

He said that the British Queen Elizabeth II, made a total of 200 trips around the world out of which she made two visits to Pakistan. He said that the Queen and the British Royal Family attach special importance to their relations with Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan-UK relations would be further strengthened and that Pakistan would play its major role for development and peace in the world.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exports Business Education Young United Kingdom Visa Sunday Christian Family Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

8 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

18 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

18 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

18 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.