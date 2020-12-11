UrduPoint.com
Pak-US Business Council Stresses Enhanced Trade Partnership With US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:29 PM

Pak-US Business Council stresses enhanced trade partnership with US

The Pak-US Business Council (BC) has underscored the need for enhanced partnership with the United States of America (USA) as well as the importance of regional connectivity with Central Asia via Afghanistan for greater regional integration and stronger bilateral trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pak-US business Council (BC) has underscored the need for enhanced partnership with the United States of America (USA) as well as the importance of regional connectivity with Central Asia via Afghanistan for greater regional integration and stronger bilateral trade.

While talking to APP here on Friday, the founder chairman of Pak-US Business Council and veteran trade leader, Iftikhar Ali Malik, invited the US private sector to lend financial support to Pakistan for building connectivity with the Central Asian region via Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was financing important projects like Khyber-Pass Economic Corridor and CASA-1000 (Central Asia-South Asia power project) for regional connectivity.

He stressed the need to fully mobilise more financial resources through USA's Development Finance Corporation and its private sector to achieve the desired results of regional connectivity.

He urged the new US leadership to give direct market access to Pak products, saying that national economy suffered immense losses during the fight against terror in the region.

Pakistan USA Afghanistan Business United States Market Asia

