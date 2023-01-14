Pak-US chamber of commerce president visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

UrduPoint.com

President Pak-US (California) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Muhammad Shehbaz visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pak-US (California) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Muhammad Shehbaz visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed him on his arrival at SCCI.

During the meeting, they discussed in details the matters of mutual interests.

In the meeting, the need to facilitate the business community and take steps to promote trade was emphasized.

They reiterated that the efforts will be continued from the both sides for the stability of the Pakistani economy.

SCCI SVP Wahub Jahangir was also present in the meeting.

