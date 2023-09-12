Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) The United States Consulate-General in Lahore and the Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) are poised to elevate their partnership to new heights.

A significant step in this direction was marked during a recent visit of newly appointed US Consul General for Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins.

The U.S Consul General was accompanied by Mr. Douglas Jonston, Political and Economic Officer US Consulate and Ms.

Amna Anis, Economic Supervisor US Consulate.

During this important meeting, the distinguished guests discussed the potential in strategic partnership aiming towards facilitating easier access to markets, encouraging foreign direct investment, and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise across various sectors.

CEO PBIT highlighted the investment potential of the Province and invited the businesses from U.S for exploring Punjab as the land of opportunities in various sectors including value-added agriculture, IT enabled services and FinTech. CEO PBIT particularly emphasized upon investing in the skills development sector.

The U.S CG also signed the Visitors Book with her eloquent and insightful remarks which underscored the significance of the bilateral ties between the Punjab/Pakistan and United States of America.

The partnership between the US Consulate-General in Lahore and PBIT represents a significant stride towards solidifying economic bonds, encouraging investment, and nurturing economic development in Punjab.