UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Trade Witnesses Over 23% Surplus During Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Pak-US trade witnesses over 23% surplus during Q1

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with the United States (US) witnessed a surplus of 23.31 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1079.589 million against $875.469 million last year, showing 23.31 per cent growth.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $1657.359 million during July-September this year against exports of US $1565.321 million during the same quarter last year, showing an increase of 5.87 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, exports to the US during September however decreased by 3.49 per cent from US $ 553.839 million to US $ 534.477 million.

Similarly, month-on-month exports to the US also dipped by 14.23 per cent during September 2022 as compared with exports of US $ 623.

196 million in August 2022, the SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries witnessed an increase of 5.45 per cent in three months, from US $7201.057 million to US $7594.042 million, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, imports from the US during the quarter under review were recorded at US $577.770 million against US $689.762 million of last year, showing a decrease of 16.23 per cent in July-September (2022-23).

Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from the US during September 2022 also dipped by 21.40 per cent from US $258.135 million last year to US $202.886 million.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US decreased by 03 per cent during September 2022 as compared to the import of US $209.178 million in August 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports decreased by 7.91 per cent, from US $17394.970 million to US $16018.061 million during the period under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Same United States August September All From Million

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.