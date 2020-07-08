Pak-USA trade surplus decrease by 12.16% in 11 months: State Bank of Pakistan

Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 12.16 percent in trade surplus during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 12.16 percent in trade surplus during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3588.819 million during July-May (2019-20) against exports of $3727.390 million during July-May (2018-19), showing a decline of 3.71 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 6.77 percent in eleven months, from $22.

457 billion to $20.936 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $2050.170 million against $1975.687 million last year, showing an increase of 3.76 percent in eleven months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 18.72 percent, from $47.831 billion to $38.877 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1538.649 million against $1751.703 million during same period of last year, showing decline of 12.16 percent, the data revealed.