Pak-USA Trade Surplus Decrease By 12.16% In 11 Months: State Bank Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:34 PM

Pak-USA trade surplus decrease by 12.16% in 11 months: State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 12.16 percent in trade surplus during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3588.819 million during July-May (2019-20) against exports of $3727.390 million during July-May (2018-19), showing a decline of 3.71 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 6.77 percent in eleven months, from $22.

457 billion to $20.936 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $2050.170 million against $1975.687 million last year, showing an increase of 3.76 percent in eleven months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 18.72 percent, from $47.831 billion to $38.877 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1538.649 million against $1751.703 million during same period of last year, showing decline of 12.16 percent, the data revealed.

