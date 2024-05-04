Open Menu

Pak-Uzbek Business Community Welcomes KSA’s $20 Billion Investment In Uzbekistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pak-Uzbek business community welcomes KSA’s $20 billion investment in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The business communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Saturday welcomed Saudi Arabia's $20 billion investment in Uzbekistan in energy sector.

Meanwhile talking to APP, besides the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Uzbekistan, Vakhabov Davron Abdujalolovich said that at the opening ceremony of the Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 2, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the investment of $20 billion by the Saudi government and the private sector in the energy sector, which will start projects in various energy sectors.

He said that the announcement of investment of $20 billion by the Saudi government would also create opportunities for the business community of Pakistan due to which the business communities of both countries will work on many bilateral projects.

He said that after the execution of the projects not only Uzbekistan but also the economy of the region will benefit from this and regional countries can take advantage of this opportunity.

Talking to APP, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Commodity Exchange, Nabikhon Samatov Samatov said that there is already a agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan Commodity Exchange for bilateral cooperation and now after the announcement of $20 billion investment by Saudi Arabia, now there are big opportunities for Pakistani businessmen here.

He said that all the countries of the region will benefit from this huge investment in the energy sector.

On this occasion, talking to APP, Habib Mamsan, member governing member of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange and head of the delegation of businessmen visiting Tashkent International Investment Forum, said that the business communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been cooperating for many years and the current $20 billion investment in Uzbekistan from Saudi Arabia is useful for regional economy.

He said that the commodity sector of Pakistan and Uzbekistan will now start mutual discussions and work will be started to further enhance bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention that beside this more than 10 investment agreements were signed on the first day of Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Interest in the International Investment Forum is growing every year.

In particular, this year the event gathered about 2.5 thousand delegates from 93 countries. On the first day of the forum, more than ten investment agreements were signed with major companies, including ACWA Power, Masdar, Bonfarm Group and others.

This event marked the beginning of large-scale co-operation in such key areas as energy, geology, food processing and the introduction of green technologies.

The signing of the agreements is expected to lead to significant investments in the development of these industries, fueling economic growth and innovation. Industry representatives noted that such contracts not only strengthen business ties, but also create new opportunities for international co-operation.

The forum also discussed the current challenges and future prospects of each of the mentioned industries, supported by concrete plans and projects signed in the form of contracts.

This forum, organized to stimulate investing activities and exchange of experience between key market players, is already showing its effectiveness and relevance to the economic landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Saudi Lead Tashkent Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Chamber May PMEX Market Commerce Event All From Government Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

43 minutes ago
 European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

1 hour ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

2 hours ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

8 hours ago
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

18 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

18 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

18 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

18 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

18 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business