Pak-Uzbek Entrepreneurs Ink MoU To Boost Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 10:43 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to strengthen joint cooperation and enhance trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to strengthen joint cooperation and enhance trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The signing event took place here at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday, in which a high level trade delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, and delegation from RCCI led by its President Usman Shaukat participated.

According to the details, during the delegation level meeting, both the delegations discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, in his address noted that bilateral trade has grown significantly by 50 to 55 percent annually over the past three years, increasing from USD 50.00 million to USD 240.0 million last year. He also informed the participants that direct flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would be resumed by the end of this year.

He further stated that visa issues for tourists have also been resolved.

Uzbekistan trade delegation visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to .

The delegation included key representatives from various sectors:

• Mr. Tukhtaev Akorbirjon, Deputy Chairman of the Chemical Industry Association (Uzkimyosanoat)

• Mr.

Halimjon Safarov, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry

• Mr. Bakhrom Yusupov, Commercial Consular

• Mr. Hamid Mahmood, Representative of the Ministry of Tourism, Uzbekistan In his welcoming remarks, RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the strong potential for expanding trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in sectors including energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, agriculture, chemical industry, and tourism. He emphasized the importance of exploring investment and joint venture opportunities and discussed practical matters such as sector-specific information, direct flights, and streamlined visa processing.

Tukhtaev Akorbirjon, Deputy Chairman of Uzkimyosanoat, delivered a detailed presentation on Uzbekistan’s chemical industry, sharing key figures on the production of over 150 products, including urea, fertilizers, polyethylene, and medical disinfectants, with 78 products being exported.

He also provided insights into the sector's performance as rated by agencies such as Fitch, Moody's, and KPMG.

The visit, which was followed by the MoU signing was attended by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Executive committee members and a large number of RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

