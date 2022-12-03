UrduPoint.com

Pak-Uzbekistan Can Play Key Role For Regional Economic Integration: Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan could play a key role in regional economic integration.

This he said in a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Mr. Oybek Usmanov, who called on the federal minister, here, at Finance Division, said a press release.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the ambassador and highlighted profound fraternal relations and deep-rooted cultural and historical linkages between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The finance minister and the Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan discussed measures to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan shared their government's keen interest in enhancing the relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through the enhancement of trade, investment and business.

The ambassador also invited the finance minister on behalf of his government to visit Tashkent in January 2023 for co-chairing a joint ministerial meeting.

The finance minister shared that the government of Pakistan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations and mutual interests to enhance and cooperate in multiple sectors including trade, energy, education, science and technology, and cultural exchanges with Uzbekistan.

He apprised the Uzbek Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan.

In conclusion, the finance minister thanked the Ambassador and extended full support to enhance bilateral relations between both countries in various sectors.

