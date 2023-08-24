Open Menu

Pak-Uzbekistan Expresses Optimism To Achieve Bilateral Trade Potential

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 07:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 )

Ambassador Uzbekistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov held productive meeting with Minister for Commerce, Dr. Gohar Ejaz paving way to enhance bilateral economic and trade ties, said a press release issued here.

The minister discussed matters of bilateral trade interest in different sector of economy.

He assured the Ambassador every possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The meeting marked a significant step towards fostering closer relations and harnessing shared opportunities for growth.

The ambassador extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Gohar Ejaz for assuming the role of caretaker minister.

