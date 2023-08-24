Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday expressed optimism regarding the potential for increasing the bilateral trade partnerships and cooperation in various sectors

Ambassador Uzbekistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov held productive meeting with Minister for Commerce, Dr. Gohar Ejaz paving way to enhance bilateral economic and trade ties, said a press release issued here.

The minister discussed matters of bilateral trade interest in different sector of economy.

He assured the Ambassador every possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The meeting marked a significant step towards fostering closer relations and harnessing shared opportunities for growth.

The ambassador extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Gohar Ejaz for assuming the role of caretaker minister.