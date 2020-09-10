Pak-Uzbekistan signs MoU for promotion of bilateral trade

Pakistan and Uzbekistan Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishment of Joint Working Group on Trade and and Economic Affairs to work together for trade enhancement, promotion of intergovernmental projects in different sectors and improvement of connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan and Uzbekistan Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishment of Joint Working Group on Trade and and Economic Affairs to work together for trade enhancement, promotion of intergovernmental projects in different sectors and improvement of connectivity.

A delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov arrived in Pakistan earlier, said a press release issued by Ministry f Commerce here.

The visiting delegation was received by the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, along with senior officials of Commerce and Foreign Affairs divisions.

In the discussions held with the Advisor to the Prime Minister both sides agreed to start negotiations for a bilateral Early Harvest Plan, proceeding to Preferential Trade Agreement to provide increased market access to each other's products.

It was also agreed to have Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) for harmonization of standards and sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

It was also agreed to arrange a business forum for the private sector of both countries.

In the discussion Pakistan and Uzbekistan resolved to optimally utilize trade and investment opportunities and work expeditiously to achieve the shared goal of strengthening political and commercial ties.

The nine member delegation comprising of First Deputy Foreign Affairs and Deputy Ministers of Investment and Foreign Trade, Transport, and Senior Officials of Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade called on the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff.

The delegation also held meetings with the Ministers for Industries and Production and Maritime Affairs to actualize existing investment opportunities in the fields of textile, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

Both sides endeavor to work towards improved connectivity through land borders and shipping. Uzbekistan is particularly interested in using sea ports of Pakistan for shipment of imports and exports.