Pak- Uzbekistan Strengthen Economic Ties As Commerce, Investment Ministers Arrive In Tashkent
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday arrived in Tashkent, where they were received by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Mr. Laziz Kudratov, along with Deputy Minister Mr. Shakhrukh.
As part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, Minister Jam Kamal Khan will participate in key bilateral meetings aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, said a press release issued here.
Additionally, a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum is scheduled for February 26, 2025, to explore trade and investment opportunities and strengthen business ties between the two nations.
