Open Menu

Pak- Uzbekistan Strengthen Economic Ties As Commerce, Investment Ministers Arrive In Tashkent

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arrive in Tashkent

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday arrived in Tashkent, where they were received by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Mr. Laziz Kudratov, along with Deputy Minister Mr. Shakhrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday arrived in Tashkent, where they were received by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Mr. Laziz Kudratov, along with Deputy Minister Mr. Shakhrukh.

As part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, Minister Jam Kamal Khan will participate in key bilateral meetings aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, said a press release issued here.

Additionally, a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum is scheduled for February 26, 2025, to explore trade and investment opportunities and strengthen business ties between the two nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED11 ..

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

6 minutes ago
 CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, ..

CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order

4 minutes ago
 Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commer ..

Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arriv ..

4 minutes ago
 Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Au ..

Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa

4 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local governme ..

Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

4 minutes ago
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attra ..

SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments

21 minutes ago
 S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook ..

S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears

8 minutes ago
 Experts call for policy coherence, innovative fina ..

Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in ..

8 minutes ago
 NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration ..

NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building

8 minutes ago
 Police, pharmacy ink MOU

Police, pharmacy ink MOU

2 minutes ago
 KP to introduce new five-year industrial policy

KP to introduce new five-year industrial policy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business