Pak-Vietnam BC calls for strengthening economic ties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pak-Vietnam Business Council emphasized on more interaction between the two business communities and the governments for promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

This was asserted by the participants during first meeting of Pakistan-Vietnam Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here, said a statement on Thursday.

On this occasion, cake cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Vietnam, which was attended among others by Chairman, Pak-Vietnam BC, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Head of Vietnam Trade Mission, Nguyen Thi Diep Ha and FPCCI's Vice President, Khurram Ijaz.

Saqib Fayyas Magoon said that Vietnamese had set an example how to fast develop a country on social and economic fronts.

He mentioned that Vietnam could establish import substitute industries in Pakistan and investment could be done in technological sector as well. He also proposed arranging of B2B meetings, exhibitions and seminars for the promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

FPCCI Vice President Khurram Ijaz pointed out that there was lack of information about each other's economic, trade and investment potential, low level of interaction between the two private sectors.

He said after COVID-19 outbreak, business activities had started revival. There was dire need for targeted joint efforts by both countries to increase bilateral trade, and tapping new opportunities for investment and joint ventures.

He mentioned that Pakistan government had introduced investment friendly policy and there was an opportunity for joint ventures food processing and telecommunication sectors in Special Economic Zones.

Head of Vietnam's Trade Mission, Nguyen ThiDiep Ha expressed her desire of enhancing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

She said meetings of the business council should be organized regularly followed by B2B meetings so that close interaction between the two countries may be established.