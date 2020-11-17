UrduPoint.com
Pak,Afghanistan Initiate Dialogue On Bilateral Trade, APTTA, PTA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

Pakistan and Afghanistan have initiated the discussions on bilateral trade, Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and investment-related matters between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan and Afghanistan have initiated the discussions on bilateral trade, Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and investment-related matters between the two countries.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment,Abdul Razak Dawood led an official delegation to Afghanistan from November 16-17 , for discussions on bilateral trade and enhance the economic integration between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Tuesday.

The was preceded by last month's visit by Afghanistan's acting Minister of Industry and Commerce,Nisar Ahmad Ghoriani, to Pakistan where he conveyed the special invitation of the Afghan President to visit Kabul this month.

Apart from the Adviser to PM on Commerce, the delegation includes high-level officials from the Ministries of Commerce and Maritime, Federal Board of Revenue (Customs) and State Bank of Pakistan.

The adviser met a number of dignitaries representing a cross-section of Afghan government.

The adviser called on the Afghan President and discussed wide range of issues pertaining to trade and economic integration.

He also met Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) and thanked him for his support.

He also called on the Speaker of Da Afghan Wolesi Jirga and the Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank.

The 7th Meeting of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Cooperation Authority (APTTCA) was held Kabul after a break of more than four years.

During the official talks, extensive and fruitful deliberations were held on the whole spectrum of bilateral trade and investment relations including formalising of the informal cross-border trade.

The adviser hoped that the visit would mark the beginning of a new era of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He said that this would lead to integration of the two economies and move the bilateral trade to a more formal and documented arrangement.

This deepening of trade and Investment relations between the two countries would also enhance trade Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan and beyond, to the Central Asian Countries, Abdul Razak said .

